HCFR: One taken to hospital after two-car wreck along Highway 90 in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles in Long has traffic blocked on Highway 90.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just before 3:50 p.m. to the wreck on Lynners Lane and Hwy. 90.

HCFR says extrication operations were needed on an overturned vehicle and one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

HCFR advises avoiding the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

