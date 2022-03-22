Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

HCFR: One taken to hospital after two-car wreck along Highway 90 in Longs

HCFR: One taken to hospital after two-car wreck in Longs
HCFR: One taken to hospital after two-car wreck in Longs(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles in Long has traffic blocked on Highway 90.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just before 3:50 p.m. to the wreck on Lynners Lane and Hwy. 90.

HCFR says extrication operations were needed on an overturned vehicle and one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

HCFR advises avoiding the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant is under new ownership.
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years
Police recover body of man accused of leading officers on two-county chase; death ruled suicide
Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Doris Roberts, 70, of Conway.
Coroner: 70-year-old woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by car in Conway
Keith Lefever
Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Coroner’s office: Woman dies weeks after being shot near Myrtle Beach resort

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Police: Charges upgraded to murder in fatal Ocean Blvd. shooting
.
Little River historic restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years
.
Myrtle Beach leaders come together for Spring Job Fair March 22
Attorneys for the family of a man shot and killed in February by a Hemingway Police officer...
GRAPHIC: Attorneys release police video of fatal officer-involved shooting