Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County to receive 'transformative gift' from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – The Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County has received a transformational gift from billionaire philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott.

Scott has donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its U.S. affiliates – the largest publicly disclosed donation from the billionaire philanthropist since she pledged in 2019 to give away the majority of her wealth.

Georgetown County is one of three affiliates in South Carolina to receive part of the major donation. It’s not clear at this point how much the organization received.

“We are both humbled and excited to receive this transformative gift.  It will allow us to accelerate our plans and programs for Georgetown County by years. We look forward to serving even more families in Georgetown County,” Executive Director Laura Gassler said.

Scott, who is worth about $48 billion according to Forbes, has signed the Giving Pledge, through which many billionaires have promised to donate more than half their wealth. Aside from an occasional blog post, Scott, an author and philanthropist, doesn’t discuss her donations, which exceeded $8 billion in the past two years after her divorce from Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, who was then the richest person in the world. As part of the divorce settlement, Scott received 4% of Amazon’s shares.

Habitat for Humanity Georgetown helps to build decent and affordable homes for low-income working families. In February 2020 it started a Repair Program and in early 2022 it began a Cottage Program for qualified seniors who are 55 and older. The homes are built so that those 55 and older will have a safe place to live.

Copyright 2022 WMBF/Associated Press. All rights reserved.

