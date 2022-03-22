Submit a Tip
The Grand Opening of the Milano Quartz and Porcelain Gallery is happening on April 19th

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Mark your calendars for Tuesday, April 19th! Milano Quartz and Porcelain Gallery is having a Grand Opening that the public can attend to network, enjoy great food, great drinks and hear some great country music from Kevin Nichols.

The owners of Milano Quartz and Porcelain Gallery also own Milano Kitchen and Bath Center. The community is always welcome to come and see the showroom!

To learn more about the grand opening, call 843-808-9420.

Check out the playlist to learn more!

