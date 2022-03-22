GALLERY: First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive at St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first group of Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients just arrived at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Four Ukrainian children and their families arrived at the hospital Tuesday after evacuating from Ukraine amid a Russian invasion, according to St. Jude.

This makes the Bluff City hospital the first to take in patients from Ukraine.

The patients range from nine months to nine years in age, according to St. Jude. While the children will receive cancer treatment, they will also receive “therapy to address psychological, social, emotional and cultural needs.”

St. Jude says school curriculum is also under development for the patients and their siblings.

More on St. Jude’s latest patients can be found at https://bit.ly/357x0Cc.

