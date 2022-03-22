FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible late Wednesday afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We continue to look at a quiet day ahead before the risk for a few strong storms moves into the forecast for Wednesday.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy skies and calm conditions will continue this evening. As the night the rolls on, clouds will continue to build. The clouds should give us a warmer temperatures tonight with overnight lows in upper 50s in the Grand Strand and mid 50s inland. We’ll start the Wednesday morning on a quiet note with mostly cloudy skies. However, storms will be returning tomorrow afternoon and widespread showers on Thursday.

INCREASING STORM THREAT

We're under a level two severe weather risk for Wednesday. (WMBF)

The level two severe weather risk continues for storms on Wednesday. That severe threat is coming from a powerful cold front that has already brought severe weather in the Great Plains Monday night and for today in the Deep South. Now, we aren’t not expecting widespread severe weather across the Pee Dee. We’re expecting heavy cloud cover throughout Wednesday, this will limit the amount of instability to produce strong storms. However, I cannot rule out a strong isolated storm or two. Each storm will also bring the threat of heavy rain, gusty winds and an isolated quick spin up tornado. It’s not a complete washout for the forecast on Wednesday. In fact, most of the showers and storms will hold off until the evening hours and continue into the overnight.

A powerful cold front will bring scattered storms Wednesday evening (WMBF)

Rain chances will increase to 60% overnight Wednesday and continue to remain high for the first half of Thursday. Thursday will start off cloudy and soggy with temperatures in the upper 60s. Thursday will be the day that features the best rain chance, despite mainly rain falling on Thursday. The severe weather threat will be done with by Wednesday night. When all is said and done, we’re starting to see some consistency between the models, especially when it comes to the rainfall totals for the area. Rainfall totals range from 1-2″ on the beaches with slightly lower totals inland.

Rainfall totals will reach 1-2". (WMBF)

THE REST OF THE WEEK

Thanks to that cold front, we’re expecting temperatures to drop back in the 60s for the rest of the week and through the weekend. On the bright side, we’re expecting calmer weather with mostly sunny skies. The quiet weather looks to continue at the beginning of next week!

