FIRST ALERT: Calm today, storm chances return Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We continue to look at a quiet day ahead before the risk for a few strong storms moves into the forecast for Wednesday.

TODAY

It’s a mild start as you step out the door this morning. We’re warmer than where we were Monday morning but a light jacket may be needed for a few of you this morning. Regardless, we warm up quickly today.

Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. (WMBF)

Partly cloudy skies and calm conditions will continue today with highs climbing into the low-mid 70s today. It’s a nice day on tap before storms return to the forecast for Wednesday and rain overspreads into the region on Thursday.

As we head into this afternoon and evening, expect to see a few more clouds in the forecast but we remain rain-free until Wednesday.

INCREASING STORM THREAT

We're under a level two severe weather risk for Wednesday. (WMBF)

The level two severe weather risk continues for storms on Wednesday. It’s not enough for concern or a widespread severe weather threat but an isolated strong storm or two will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A line of storms will move into the area with a few strong storms possible tomorrow evening. (WMBF)

Temperatures on Wednesday will climb even warmer despite a mix of sun and clouds early. Highs will climb into the mid 70s on the beaches to the upper 70s inland before showers and storms roll into the area.

The showers and storms will continue through the evening and overnight hours. (WMBF)

A powerful cold front will bring a round of showers & storms and the low threat for a severe storm or two. That front will bring scattered showers and storms. Each storm will also bring the threat of heavy rain, gusty winds and an isolated quick spin up tornado. It’s not a complete washout for the forecast on Wednesday. In fact, most of the showers and storms will hold off until the evening hours and continue into the overnight.

Rain chances continue Thursday, especially for the first half of the day. (WMBF)

Rain chances will increase to 60% overnight Wednesday and continue to remain high for the first half of Thursday. Thursday will start off cloudy and soggy with temperatures in the upper 60s. Thursday will be the day that features the best rain chance, despite mainly rain falling on Thursday. The severe weather threat will be done with by Wednesday night.

Rainfall totals will reach 1-2". (WMBF)

When all is said and done, we’re starting to see some consistency between the models, especially when it comes to the rainfall totals for the area. Rainfall totals range from 1-2″ on the beaches with slightly lower totals inland.

