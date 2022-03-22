FBI: South Carolina lost $42 million to cyber crime last year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI released their annual Internet Crime Report Tuesday. The report says South Carolina lost more than $42 million to cyber crimes in 2021. The full report says nationwide victims lost nearly $6.9 billion last year.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) is responsible for the report. It fielded complaints from 5,426 victims in South Carolina in 2021.

IC3 said the top three schemes with the largest losses included business email compromise at $17.2 million, confidence/romance scams at $6.8 million and tech support scams at $4.6 million. Data shows senior citizens 60 years and old were the most heavily impacted by the scams. Their age group lost $15.7 million to scammers.

IC3 helps to track cyber criminal trends to help law enforcement and intelligence agencies. The FBI encourages victims to file a complaint with the center if they believe they’ve been a victim of an internet crime or on behalf of someone they believe may have been a victim. More information about the IC3 can be found at the link here.

