Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade returns for first time since 2019

Darlington Raceway
Darlington Raceway(Cameron Crowe)
By Brent Gambill
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade will return as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on Saturday, May 7. The traditional Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade, formerly the Southern 500 Parade, will be held for the first time since 2019.

“As our community rallies around the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, it is wonderful to welcome back one of our favorite community events, the Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “The Throwback Parade showcases all the pageantry, tradition, and excitement of NASCAR coming to the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. We look forward to seeing all the smiling faces of families and friends in the community cheering on the NASCAR Hall of Famers, NASCAR Legends, and other local dignitaries from the parade to the racetrack.”

The Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade will take its traditional 2.3-mile route from downtown Darlington, S.C., and proceed down Harry Byrd Highway to the historic infield at the track Too Tough To Tame. The parade will conclude in the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage. The Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade is scheduled to begin around 6:00 p.m. and should finish by 7:30 p.m.

The Throwback Parade will include traditional floats, a marching band, classic vehicles, retired race cars, NASCAR celebrities and more to promote the following day’s NASCAR Cup Series race. Like NASCAR races at Darlington Raceway, the Throwback Parade is a time-honored tradition to rally the community together in advance of the track’s spring NASCAR Cup Series race.

Additional details on the Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade will be available in the future on darlingtonraceway.com.

