Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A registered nurse was arrested after being accused of taking morphine from Conway Medical Center.

Heather Boyette Lee is charged with theft of controlled substances and violation of drug distribution.

Arrests warrants from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control show that in February, while working at the hospital, she stole a quantity of morphine “for her own personal use, with the intent to deprive Conway Medical Center.”

She’s also accused of failing to document or fraudulently documenting quantities of morphine and being unable to account for the whereabouts of the substance, according to the arrest warrants.

Lee was arrested on Friday and released hours later on a $1,500 bond.

WMBF News has reached out to Conway Medical Center to get more information on Lee’s employment at the hospital. We are waiting to hear back.

