Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway Medical Center nurse accused of taking morphine from hospital

Heather Lee
Heather Lee(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A registered nurse was arrested after being accused of taking morphine from Conway Medical Center.

Heather Boyette Lee is charged with theft of controlled substances and violation of drug distribution.

Arrests warrants from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control show that in February, while working at the hospital, she stole a quantity of morphine “for her own personal use, with the intent to deprive Conway Medical Center.”

She’s also accused of failing to document or fraudulently documenting quantities of morphine and being unable to account for the whereabouts of the substance, according to the arrest warrants.

Lee was arrested on Friday and released hours later on a $1,500 bond.

WMBF News has reached out to Conway Medical Center to get more information on Lee’s employment at the hospital. We are waiting to hear back.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant is under new ownership.
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years
Police recover body of man accused of leading officers on two-county chase; death ruled suicide
Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Doris Roberts, 70, of Conway.
Coroner: 70-year-old woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by car in Conway
Keith Lefever
Man accused of being ‘fully naked’ at Myrtle Beach arcade in broad daylight
Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Coroner’s office: Woman dies weeks after being shot near Myrtle Beach resort

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Police: Charges upgraded to murder in fatal Ocean Blvd. shooting
Attorneys for the family of a man shot and killed in February by a Hemingway Police officer...
GRAPHIC: Attorneys release police video of fatal officer-involved shooting
Brittany Cherry
Pharmacist arrested on drug theft charges in Conway, Grand Strand
The FBI announced Tuesday that South Carolina lost more nearly $42 million to cyber crime last...
FBI: South Carolina lost $42 million to cyber crime last year