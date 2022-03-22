Submit a Tip
Clemson starting guard Nick Honor enters transfer portal

Clemson Tigers' Nick Honor (4) drives against North Carolina State's Dereon Seabron (1) during...
Clemson Tigers' Nick Honor (4) drives against North Carolina State's Dereon Seabron (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting guard Nick Honor has entered the NCAA transfer portal with the intention of playing his final college season elsewhere.

Team spokesman Benjamin Winterrowd confirmed Honor’s decision.

Honor is a 5-foot-10, fourth-year junior from Orlando, Florida, who started 25 of 33 games for the Tigers this season. He averaged 7.7 points and led the team with 79 assists.

Honor played as a freshman at Fordham before transferring to Clemson, where he sat out his first season due to NCAA rules before playing the past two years.

