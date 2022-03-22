Submit a Tip
Brother: Man shot by deputy struggled with mental illness

In this image from the body camera video of Richland County Sherrif's Deputy John Anderson, Irvin D. Moorer Charley, 34, holds a piece of wood as he walks towards Anderson, who is backpedaling, in Columbia, S.C. Moorer Charley was shot and killed after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence. (Deputy John Anderson/Richland County Sheriff's Department via AP)(John Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The brother of a Black man shot to death by a deputy in South Carolina over the weekend says he begged the deputy not to shoot and warned of the man’s mental health issues beforehand.

A deputy shot and killed 34-year-old Irvin Moorer Charley in Columbia after officers were called with a complaint that Moorer Charley was being violent toward relatives.

Authorities say deputies were responding to a domestic violence call Saturday when Moorer Charley advanced upon them with a wooden stake outside of a Columbia home.

Video shows Moorer Charley advancing toward a deputy as he commands the man to drop his weapon.

Moorer Charley’s brother, Ivan Charley, told The Associated Press on Monday that Moorer Charley wasn’t a threat and deputies should have tried to subdue him in other ways.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has said the deputies were protecting themselves in a dangerous situation.

Lott told reporters Sunday that deputies can’t be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations.

Lott says Moorer Charley rushed a deputy after an attempt to stun Moorer Charley failed. The deputy shot Moorer Charley four times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

