Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Senators prepare their questions as they consider historic Supreme Court nominee

The Senate will question Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday and Wednesday before she will be approved for the lifetime position of Supreme Court Justice.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The nomination hearings for President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick are underway in the Senate. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and senators on the Judiciary Committee gave their opening statements Monday, and Tuesday the questioning begins.

It is a crucial moment in history for Judge Jackson and the senators on the committee, who are considering a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. Some of the committee members, such as Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), have gone through this process many times in the past.

“I expect this one to be fairly conventional. First of all, this doesn’t really change the balance of the court,” said Cornyn.

This is Cornyn’s eighth Supreme Court confirmation process. The former lawyer and judge said a lifetime of preparation helps him in these hearings. Cornyn said he plans to direct his 50 minutes of questioning toward Jackson’s judicial philosophy.

“Is she going to be a politician wearing black robes and making policy pronouncements? Those aren’t really appropriate to the judiciary and I’d like to hear her make a commitment,” said Cornyn.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) has sat through four nomination hearings. She thinks Judge Jackson is the most qualified nominee she’s questioned. Part of Hirono’s job during the hearings, she said, is to highlight those qualifications.

“At the same time, I’m preparing for the need to rebut whatever the Republicans will lodge,” said Hirono.

Hirono said the hearings require preparation unlike any other because of the gravity of the position and the length of questioning. With serious issues currently before the court, like abortion rights and voting rights, Hirono argues these nominees are as consequential as ever.

“It’s very clear from the hundreds and hundreds of decisions that she’s written, she’s very fair-minded and she does not have an ideological axe to grind,” said Hirono.

The questioning from the senators begins Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. ET and will last through the day Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Spectators adjusting to new admission fee for popular car show
Myrtle Beach spectators adjusting to new admission fee for popular car show
Eric Miller
Man arrested after deputies seize 10 pounds of cocaine in Robeson County
Good Day Cafe owners vehicle after getting into a hit-and-run the day after serving Christmas...
‘We will be back:’ Good Day Cafe closes temporarily so owner can recover from hit-and-run crash
File photo of police tape.
Coroner: 3-year-old struck, killed by vehicle in Hartsville
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns at full swing
St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to North Myrtle Beach after two years

Latest News

Mace flew back from her trip with the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Sunday night.
‘We need to isolate Russia economically in totality’ Rep. Mace returns from Poland
The deadline follows a ruling last summer from the state Supreme Court, which called South...
SC lawmakers working to change sex offender law to comply with Supreme Court ruling
Rep. Jerry Govan, D – Orangeburg, announces his candidacy for state Superintendent of Education...
Longtime SC representative to run for state superintendent of education
VIDEO: Longtime SC representative to run for state superintendent of education
VIDEO: Longtime SC representative to run for state superintendent of education
VIDEO: Firing squad now execution option in South Carolina
VIDEO: Firing squad now execution option in South Carolina