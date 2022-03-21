Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC treasurer files for re-election

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis, who has served in that role since his election in 2010,...
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis, who has served in that role since his election in 2010, announced his re-election campaign Monday.(State of South Carolina)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who oversees $60 billion in South Carolina public funds is seeking another term as state treasurer.

Curtis Loftis announced his re-election campaign Monday.

Loftis was first elected treasurer in 2010, becoming the first Republican to defeat a sitting statewide Republican official in a GOP Primary in June of that year.

“It is a privilege to serve the citizens of this state, and I am excited to continue the important work of boosting the state’s investment earnings and saving taxpayer dollars by cutting costs and eliminating fraud. My professional staff works relentlessly to improve programs that enhance the financial well-being of our public agencies, our institutions and our citizens,” Loftis said. “I am grateful for the support I have received from hard-working people across this state and want them to know I’m still fighting for them.”

Loftis started his tenure by taking on the state’s pension fund managers and securing reforms that reduced fees, lowered risks, and increased the rate of returns, resulting in billions of dollars added to the bottom line. He also spearheaded significant technology upgrades that improved security and reduced the reliance on outdated processes.

South Carolina’s Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan now has almost $6 billion in assets under management and 200,000 + account holders, five times larger than it was when Loftis began his tenure, his campaign says.

Loftis launched the Palmetto ABLE Savings Program in 2017, thus giving South Carolinians with disabilities a tax-advantaged investment vehicle to save without losing important federal benefits.

Loftis has returned over $260,000 million, more than all previous state treasurers combined, in unclaimed funds to individuals, businesses, charities and other organizations.

Loftis partnered with SC Economics to create the Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program. The program provides specialized training and curriculum resources to K-12 educators who teach financial literacy.

A native of Lexington County, Loftis graduated from the University of South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Spectators adjusting to new admission fee for popular car show
Myrtle Beach spectators adjusting to new admission fee for popular car show
Eric Miller
Man arrested after deputies seize 10 pounds of cocaine in Robeson County
The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Highway 90, just north of Old Reaves Ferry Road,...
One hurt in two-vehicle crash on Highway 90; lanes blocked
Good Day Cafe owners vehicle after getting into a hit-and-run the day after serving Christmas...
‘We will be back:’ Good Day Cafe closes temporarily so owner can recover from hit-and-run crash
File photo of police tape.
Coroner: 3-year-old struck, killed by vehicle in Hartsville

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Sheriff’s Office: Man entrapped crash involving farm tractor in Georgetown County
Irina Zolkina, who is seeking asylum in the United States, cries as she recalls her trip from...
At Mexico border, anti-war Russians worry about their fate as Ukrainians enter U.S.
Tidelands Health celebrates having zero COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time in two...
MAJOR MILESTONE: Tidelands Health celebrates zero COVID hospitalizations at its hospitals
Police recover body of man accused of leading officers on two-county chase; death ruled suicide
gst
Dog Dock Diving March Mania event is this weekend at A Dog’s Way Inn