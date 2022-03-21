Submit a Tip
SC gas prices drop more than 10 cents, state average at $3.94

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina dropped by more than 10 cents last week.
The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina dropped by more than 10 cents last week.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina dropped by more than 10 cents last week.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed a decline of 10.4 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $3.94. That’s 64.8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.31 higher than one year ago.

“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, Covid and Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas.”

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.59 while the highest was $4.59, a difference of $1 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in Goose Creek selling gas for $3.78 per gallon.

The national average also fell, dropping 9 cents per gallon to $4.23, 71.5 cents higher than a month ago and $1.37 higher than one year ago.

“For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway,” DeHaan said. “If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline.”

