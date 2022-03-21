Submit a Tip
Police recover body of man accused of leading officers on two-county chase; death ruled suicide

(WAFF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police recovered the body of a man who was accused of leading authorities on a two-county chase last week.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 36-year-old Zachary Sawyer’s body was found by Horry County police near Watertower Road on Friday after authorities said he led them on a chase through Horry County, then Georgetown County and then ending in Horry County.

RELATED COVERAGE | Man who reportedly led police on chase through Horry, Georgetown counties located

Sawyer had been reported missing and endangered on Friday morning.

Police said they received information indicating that Sawyers was a risk to himself, and police ended the chase due to safety reasons.

McSpadden said that Sawyer’s death has been ruled a suicide.

