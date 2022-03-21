Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Florence County.

According to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 6 a.m. Monday near 635 E. Ashby Road.

The pedestrian was killed after being hit by a Lexus, Lee said.

The name of the pedestrian is expected to be released by the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

