One killed, another hurt after vehicle hits utility pole in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed and another was hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning in Darlington County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:15 a.m. on Secondary 28.

A Buick LeSabre traveling westbound ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole, Lee said.

The passenger in the vehicle was killed in the accident, according to Lee. He added the driver was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP, with assistance from the agency’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

