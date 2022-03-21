One hurt in two-vehicle crash on Highway 90; lanes blocked

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lanes are blocked in the Conway area as crews work a two-vehicle crash.

The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Highway 90, just north of Old Reaves Ferry Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries. Officials say extrication operations were needed.

Lanes of traffic in the area of the crash are blocked as first responders work the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

