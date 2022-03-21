Submit a Tip
N.C. man accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old in Conway area

Alfonzo Jones
Alfonzo Jones(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Carolina man was arrested after he was accused of raping a teenager the day after Christmas in the Conway area.

Alfonzo Jones, 41, of Whiteville, N.C., was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

Police were called on Dec. 27, 2021 to a home on Foxtail Pine Road where they spoke to the accuser who said Jones “forcibly raped” her just after midnight on Dec. 26, according to the incident report. An arrest warrant shows that the victim was 16 years old at the time.

The report states that Jones ran from the scene before officers arrived.

It’s not clear what led officers to Jones or where he was arrested.

He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $35,000 bond.

