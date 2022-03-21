Motorcyclist dies in Pee Dee crash after running off roadway, hitting ditch

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night in Marlboro County, according to troopers.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 6:35 p.m. on Pea Bridge Road, close to the North Carolina state line.

A Harley-Davidson was traveling east on Pea Bridge Road and ran off the roadway to the right, striking a ditch, Pye said. The motorcyclist died in the accident.

The name of the motorcyclist is expected to be released by the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office.

The accident remains under investigation by SCHP.

