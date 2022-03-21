Submit a Tip
Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The iconic restaurant that sits on the corner of Little River’s Intercoastal Waterways is getting a facelift under its new owner, Lance Denny.

Capt. Juel’s Hurricane Restaurant has been serving seafood since 1945 under three generations of the Robertson family. Now it’s in the hands of Denny, who grew up with the establishment’s unique history.

“I grew up here. So I definitely want to keep it. Something that is amazing as it is, just adding a little bit of flare to it,” said Denny.

There will be a few changes to the restaurant. The menu will feature the same food but add a flare of alligator meat in some dishes.

Denny said he will be adding a second-floor dining area and an open bar near the 300-year-old oak trees.

“That building is so unique, [the] aesthetic of it, originally built in the mid-40s, so there’s a lot of history, which is amazing,” said Denny.

One thing residents will notice is that “Capt.” will no longer be part of the restaurant’s name.

“Still keep the same iconic name but keep the history behind it,” said Denny. “The Juel family originally started it. So we are not going away from that.”

The restaurant remains under construction.

Little River’s Intercoastal Waterway is also changing and other restaurants are also under new owners, including Skully’s Tavern, which opened last week.

Juel’s Hurricane Restaurant plans to open for business in mid-April.

