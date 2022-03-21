Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

It’s ‘Free Cone Day’ at Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen Serving Up Free Ice Cream on First Day of Spring
Dairy Queen Serving Up Free Ice Cream on First Day of Spring(tcw-wbtv)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spring is here and Dairy Queen is celebrating nationwide with Free Cone Day!

Dairy Queen said on Monday, March 21, participating locations throughout the U.S. will offer fans a free small cone filled with DQ’s soft-serve ice cream. Each customer is limited to one cone.

“Since 2015, Free Cone Day marks the official kickoff to spring at DQ and is a special tradition for our fans. Warmer weather is on the horizon, and DQ is ready to celebrate the season with everyone’s favorite treat, a free vanilla cone,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ).

Dairy Queen also warned that the offer may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Spectators adjusting to new admission fee for popular car show
Myrtle Beach spectators adjusting to new admission fee for popular car show
Eric Miller
Man arrested after deputies seize 10 pounds of cocaine in Robeson County
Good Day Cafe owners vehicle after getting into a hit-and-run the day after serving Christmas...
‘We will be back:’ Good Day Cafe closes temporarily so owner can recover from hit-and-run crash
File photo of police tape.
Coroner: 3-year-old struck, killed by vehicle in Hartsville
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns at full swing
St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to North Myrtle Beach after two years

Latest News

Police recover body of man accused of leading officers on two-county chase; death ruled suicide
gst
Dog Dock Diving March Mania event is this weekend at A Dog’s Way Inn
Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Coroner’s office: Woman dies weeks after being shot near Myrtle Beach resort
Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Doris Roberts, 70, of Conway.
Coroner: 70-year-old woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by car in Conway
Opioid Epidemic
Over 1 million Americans are seeking treatment for substance use disorder—here’s how it breaks down in South Carolina