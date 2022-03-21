Sheriff’s Office: Man entrapped crash involving farm tractor in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown Sheriff’s Office said a man is entrapped after a crash involving a farm tractor.

Georgetown County Fire and EMS said its crews responded Monday afternoon to the crash involving a car and the farm tractor at High Market and Towhee streets.

Reportedly, Medevac is en route and a man with reported head trauma will be taken to 8 Oaks Park.

Georgetown County Fire and EMS are asking people to avoid the area.

