Sheriff’s Office: Man entrapped crash involving farm tractor in Georgetown County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown Sheriff’s Office said a man is entrapped after a crash involving a farm tractor.

Georgetown County Fire and EMS said its crews responded Monday afternoon to the crash involving a car and the farm tractor at High Market and Towhee streets.

Reportedly, Medevac is en route and a man with reported head trauma will be taken to 8 Oaks Park.

Georgetown County Fire and EMS are asking people to avoid the area.

