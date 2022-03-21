FIRST ALERT: Beautiful start to the week, increasing threat for storms midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting off the week on a clear and calm note, which is always a welcomed sight when you’re in late March. As we head into the middle of the week, the threat for storms will return back to the forecast.

TODAY & TUESDAY

The jacket or warm cup of coffee may be needed for most of you this morning with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Thankfully, temperatures will warm up into the mid 60s for the beaches and the lower 70s inland.

Clear skies and a nice start to the week. (WMBF)

More clouds will roll in for Tuesday but we will remain rain-free when it comes to the forecast. Clouds will keep us warmer Tuesday morning but jackets will still be needed for many of you. We watch those temperatures turn into the upper 60s to lower 70s on the beach. The mid-upper 70s will return inland with a southerly wind pumping in plenty of warmth for any Tuesday plans!

More clouds will be around for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s on the beaches. (WMBF)

INCREASING STORM THREAT

We're under a level 2 severe weather risk with the low threat of a strong storm or two Wednesday. (WMBF)

New this morning, we have been added to a level two severe weather risk or low threat for severe weather on Wednesday. It’s not enough for concern but something to keep an eye on for Wednesday, especially if any of you have outdoor plans.

Temperatures on Wednesday will climb even warmer despite a mix of sun and clouds early. Highs will climb into the mid 70s on the beaches to the upper 70s inland before showers and storms roll into the area.

Rain will move in Wednesday afternoon and evening with the potential of a strong storm or two. (WMBF)

While it’s super early for specifics, we do know the best time for strong storms will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into the evening hours. A powerful cold front will bring a round of showers & storms and the low threat for a severe storm or two. That front will bring a bulk of heavy rain and gusty winds through the area Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours. A severe storm or two cannot be ruled out at this point.

One round of showers and storms with lower rainfall totals through Thursday. That's what the first scenario would include. (WMBF)

Where the forecast differs for now depends on how far that cold front will move to the east. The Euro or scenario #1, takes the cold front off the coast of the Carolinas before stalling out, leading to mainly one round of rain for our area Wednesday night and through early Thursday morning.

The second scenario brings the stalled out cold front to a pause overtop of us. If this happens, expect higher rainfall totals and a gloomy Thursday forecast. (WMBF)

Meanwhile the GFS or scenario #2 stalls the cold front right overtop of the Carolinas. If this scenario were to happen, rain chances would actually be just as high if not higher for Thursday as a second system develops and flows right along the stalled out cold front on Thursday. Obviously, this would lead to higher rain totals and a gloomier forecast for Thursday.

Highs drop into the 60s behind the cold front on Wednesday. (WMBF)

For now, it’s something we will continue to watch. More model data will only help us get a better understanding of which scenario will play out. Regardless of what happens Thursday, temperatures will fall as we head into the weekend. Highs will fall into the 60s for the end of the week and into the weekend.

