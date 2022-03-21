Fire damages house, sheds in Forestbrook area; investigation underway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An outside fire ended up spreading to a home in the Forestbrook area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were responded around 11:45 a.m. Monday to an outside fire that was upgraded to a structure fire call in the 4000 block of Tarpon Bay Road, just off Forestbrook Road.

Crews managed to get the fire under control.

Two sheds and a home were damaged, along with a couple of fences, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire is now under investigation.

