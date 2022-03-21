Submit a Tip
Dog Dock Diving March Mania event is this weekend at A Dog’s Way Inn

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) -A Dog’s Way Inn Inlet Flyers is hosting a March Mania event this Friday, March 25th through Sunday, March 27th. This is a dog dock diving event and is free to the public.

You will see small dogs, large dogs and many different breeds of dogs. Dog Dock Diving is when the dogs favorite toy is thrown in the 45′ pool. The dogs run and jump to get the toy.

All dogs are judged but most like to compete for fun!

The event starts at 8:30am and goes until 3:00pm. To learn more you can call 843-231-0720.

