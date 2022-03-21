Submit a Tip
Coroner: 70-year-old woman in motorized wheelchair dies after being hit by car in Conway

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Doris Roberts, 70, of Conway.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman in a motorized wheelchair was killed over the weekend after being hit by a car, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Doris Roberts, 70, of Conway.

McSpadden said the accident happened Saturday on Oak Street in Conway. She added that Roberts passed away at a local hospital.

Additional details on the accident were not immediately available.

The Conway Police Department is investigating.

