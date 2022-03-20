Submit a Tip
Man arrested after deputies seize 10 pounds of cocaine in Robeson County

Eric Miller
Eric Miller(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop last week.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted the stop on March 17 in the area of Dixie Road and Old Lowery Road in Red Springs.

Authorities stopped a 2012 Chevrolet Express van and an investigation later led to a search of both the vehicle and a home located on LR&M Drive.

The sheriff’s office said investigators seized 10 pounds of cocaine, assorted prescription medications as well as cash and firearms.

37-year-old Eric Miller was then arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miller was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond.

Online records show he remains there as of Sunday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

