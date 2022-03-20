Submit a Tip
Georgetown liquor store found non-compliant in alcohol and tobacco enforcement

File photo of alcohol in the store.
File photo of alcohol in the store.(Aidan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol and tobacco compliance checks and found one business in violation.

Green’s Liquor, located at 2002 Highmarket Street, was found non-compliant for selling alcohol and/or tobacco to a minor who was an underage informant, according to a press release.

Citations were issued to the clerks that conducted the sale.

“The goal of this mission is to achieve 100% pass rate on all business that sell tobacco and or alcohol in the city limits of Georgetown” Chief William Pierce said.

The release also said more businesses will be checked in the upcoming weeks.

If anyone has information about possible violations they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at (843) 545-4300 or the TIP Line at (843) 545-4400.

