FIRST ALERT: Sunny but cooler Sunday ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weather is going to be fantastic for the first day of spring!

TODAY:

We’ll have a few clouds in the morning to start to the day, however those clouds will clear out later this morning. A chilly start to the day, Temperatures are in the low 50s all across the Pee Dee. Even though our high temperatures are going to be cooler compared to Saturday, however, we’ll still be near normal this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach in the mid 60s in the Grand Strand and upper 60s inland. The weather will remain fantastic throughout the day with nothing but sunshine and blue skies.

High temperatures are expected to reach into the mid 60s (WMBF)

TONIGHT:

The weather is going to remain quiet. We are going to continue to see clear skies throughout the evening. This is going to give us chilly overnight lows in the mid 40s in the Grand Strand and low 40s inland.

THE REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine continues for Monday and Tuesday. The weather is going to stay quiet, however, rain chances will return by midweek for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are going to gradually warm up throughout the week. We’ll be in the upper 60s for Sunday and Monday and we’ll return in the 70s for the rest of the week.

Temperatures return in the 70s by midweek (WMBF)

