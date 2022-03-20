Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coroner: 3-year-old struck, killed by vehicle in Hartsville

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 3-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday, according to an official.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the incident happened at around 4 p.m. in the area of Wildwood Court.

He added that it happened on private property and that the vehicle that struck the child was driven by a family member. The child was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

“This is a terrible tragedy for this family and our prayers are with them all,” Hardee said in a statement.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Spectators adjusting to new admission fee for popular car show
Myrtle Beach spectators adjusting to new admission fee for popular car show
generic graphic
Man who reportedly led police on chase through Horry, Georgetown counties located
Good Day Cafe owners vehicle after getting into a hit-and-run the day after serving Christmas...
‘We will be back:’ Good Day Cafe closes temporarily so owner can recover from hit-and-run crash
High temperatures are going to reach in the mid to upper 60s tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Starting the first day of spring with sunny skies
North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns at full swing
St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to North Myrtle Beach after two years

Latest News

St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to North Myrtle Beach after two years
Coroner: 3-year-old struck, killed by vehicle in Hartsville
Coroner: 3-year-old struck, killed by vehicle in Hartsville
Christian Hunt, Triston Hunt
Brothers facing drug charges in Robeson County
Eric Miller
Man arrested after deputies seize 10 pounds of cocaine in Robeson County