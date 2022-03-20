Coastal Carolina softball drops series finale against UT Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – On the final day of a Sun Belt Conference weekend series, the Coastal Carolina softball team fell to UT Arlington, 5-2, on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

With the loss, CCU dropped to 12-14 overall and 1-5 in SBC play, while with the win, UTA improved to 11-11 overall and 3-3 in conference play.

Makiya Thomas started the Chanticleers’ momentum in the top of the first inning with her stand-up double to left-center field before a sacrifice bunt from Abbey Montoya advanced Thomas to third. Riley Zana sent her RBI single to center field to allow Thomas to cross the plate and put CCU up 1-0.

In the bottom of the second, UTA looked to even the score as Morgan Rios drew a walk followed by an Aaliyah White single to advance pinch-runner Jaden Hoelker to second base. Morgan Westbrook laid down a sacrifice to advance all runners up one base. Reagan Hukill reached first on a fielder’s choice and Hoelker was out at home, as the Chants got out of the inning with the Mavs stranding two runners in the inning.

CCU’s lone hit of the third inning came courtesy of another Thomas double down the right-field line. However, the Chanticleers were unable to add to their lead.

UTA’s Jessica Carreon singled to center field in the bottom of the third inning before KJ Murphy reached on a fielder’s choice. Carreon and Murphy both advanced one base on a wild pitch before Rios struck out looking. White grounded out to Montoya to end the inning and UTA would leave two more runners stranded.

Keirstin Roose continued CCU’s doubles party as the freshman sent a stand-up double down the right-field line before Maddy Jennings reached on a Mavericks’ error to allow Roose to score and put the visitors up 2-0.

UT Arlington used a five-run bottom of the fourth inning to push past the Chanticleers and take a 5-2 lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, CCU looked to battle back into the game as Payton Ebersole singled to right field before a UTA error allowed Thomas to reach base and Ebersole to advance to second. Montoya grounded out to the Mavericks’ third baseman as Ebersole and Thomas each advanced one base. However, Coastal left both runners on base and UTA stayed in front by three at 5-2.

That was the Chanticleers’ best chance, as neither team would score over the final two innings as UTA held on for the 5-2 win.

In the circle, Coastal used five different pitchers. Iyanla De Jesus (0-2) was credited with the loss after 0.2 innings of work in which she allowed two hits and four runs.

Thomas led the efforts for CCU at the plate as the graduate student finished the afternoon going 2-for-4 with two doubles and one run. Roose, Zana, and Ebersole each went 1-for-3 with Roose recording a double and one run while Zana recorded an RBI.

The Chanticleers now get set to welcome the College of Charleston to Conway for a non-conference doubleheader on March 23 before returning to SBC play on March 25-27 as CCU hosts Texas State.

