Brothers facing drug charges in Robeson County

Christian Hunt, Triston Hunt(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two brothers are facing drug charges after arrests in Robeson County over the weekend.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation led to the seizure of Xanax, oxycodone hydrochloride, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash from a vehicle at the parking lot of the EZ Food Mart in Shannon on Saturday.

Deputies also performed a second search at home on Shannon Road, where more marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia were also found.

23-year-old Christian Hunt and 21-year-old Triston Hunt, both of Shannon, were arrested as a result of the investigation. The two had previously been arrested for firing into a home in 2019.

Christian Hunt is charged with two counts of trafficking in opioid/heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule iv controlled substance, maintaining a drug dwelling for a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $510,000 bond.

Triston Hunt faces charges of maintaining a drug dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s also being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3191.

