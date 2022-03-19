Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

WMBF Sports exclusive: One-on-one with national champion Melissa Jefferson

By Gabe McDonald
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s Melissa Jefferson recently capped off her junior indoor season with a huge milestone. The Carvers Bay graduate won the NCAA national championship in the 60-meter dash with a personal best time of 7.09 seconds. She is the first individual national champion in CCU history.

In an exclusive interview with WMBF sports director Gabe McDonald, Jefferson reflects on her championship race, the work she did to get to this point, and her future plans for the outdoor season and beyond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Man who reportedly led police on chase through Horry, Georgetown counties located
Myrtle Beach Spectators adjusting to new admission fee for popular car show
Myrtle Beach spectators adjusting to new admission fee for popular car show
The Charleston Police Department has released dramatic video of a container crushing a police...
Video released of container crushing Charleston police cruiser before going over Wando Bridge
Residents in Santa Barbara say a Chick-fil-A's drive-thru line is causing more than just...
City considering Chick-fil-A location a ‘public nuisance’
High temperatures are going to reach in the mid to upper 60s tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: Starting the first day of spring with sunny skies

Latest News

CCU softball.
Coastal Carolina softball downed 5-2 in loss to UT Arlington
WMBF Sports exclusive: One-on-one with national champion Melissa Jefferson
Coastal Carolina baseball breaks out in 9-4 Saturday win over ULM
Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal Carolina baseball edged 3-2 by ULM in Sun Belt Conference opener