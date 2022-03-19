WMBF Sports exclusive: One-on-one with national champion Melissa Jefferson

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s Melissa Jefferson recently capped off her junior indoor season with a huge milestone. The Carvers Bay graduate won the NCAA national championship in the 60-meter dash with a personal best time of 7.09 seconds. She is the first individual national champion in CCU history.

In an exclusive interview with WMBF sports director Gabe McDonald, Jefferson reflects on her championship race, the work she did to get to this point, and her future plans for the outdoor season and beyond.

