St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to North Myrtle Beach after two years

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After being postponed last weekend and canceled in back-to-back years, one of North Myrtle Beach’s biggest yearly events was back in full force Saturday.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade made its comeback as thousands dressed up in green ahead of the city’s festival for the holiday.

Some even dressed up in full leprechaun garb, while many others had pots of candy for other attendees and children to enjoy.

For many, the parade indicates getting back together after being stuck in the house due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was also pushed back a week due to storms bringing strong wind and rain to the Grand Strand.

On Saturday, however, it was all clear for residents and visitors to enjoy the parade as it marched along the city.

“Everybody is ready to get back out. Everybody is ready to be together and have fun. It’s a nice breath of fresh air,” said Tonya Stuart, a North Myrtle Beach resident.

As the parade made its way along Main Street, hundreds of local vendors were also lined up ready for the traffic.

Vendors like Melida Kinley, who crafts handmade purses, seeing the huge crowd means her business is back in action.

“I’m so looking forward to this craft show every single year,” she said. “Since COVID hit and send us to a two years hiatus. We are so lucky to be back. Support local - we thrive on it.”

We’re at the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival! Say hello to Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold-WMBF, Eric Weisfeld WMBF, Rachel Bogle, Meteorologist Andrew Dockery WMBF and Meteorologist Matt Bullock WMBF

Posted by WMBF News on Saturday, March 19, 2022

