Myrtle Beach spectators adjusting to new admission fee for popular car show

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 33rd annual “Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show” is on full display in Myrtle Beach.

In years past, the car and truck show was free for spectators - but this year’s event adds an admission fee.

The Pee Dee Street Rodders organized the Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show for 32 years. David Rodgers, a spokesperson for the group, said it was time to pass the baton to someone that can keep the event alive for years to come.

“It means a great deal, not only to me but to the rest of our club members to make sure this goes forward,” he said.

That person is Michael Leaventon, a fellow car show enthusiast and president of Events Apparel.

“We’re looking forward to continue the show the way the Pee Dee Street Rodders have put on in the past,” Leaventon said. “It’s definitely big shoes to fill.”

Rodgers added that he feels Leaventon the right man for the job.

“We are a really small club. I’m in my 70′s, most of our people are older and we know if this show is going to continue, we have to have someone like Michael,” Rodgers said. “We looked hard at a lot of different people, Michael fills all the bills. [He’ll] continue to run this show in a professional manner, a family show and still make donations to our charities. That was a big thing for us. Since the show started, we’ve donated $1.9 million to different charities. I’m extremely proud to have someone like Michael to continue to do what we’ve been doing.”

There has been some pushback regarding the admission fee, though. Prices range from $10-15 per day, or $20 on-site at the gate.

“Yes, it does [bother me],” said Albert Reed, who’s attending the event. “If you got a [large] family, they would like to do something, they can’t afford to pay 50 bucks to look around. I don’t think it’s right.”

Some coming down to the Grand Strand are perfectly fine paying to get in, however.

“I thought it was normal because we pay for everything in the D.C. area,” said Maryland resident Randy Payne.

Rodgers and Leaventon also addressed the price concerns as the event kicked off Friday.

“There’s been some complaints about it. But where can you go and spend a day for this little bit of money? And then some people have said they never paid to get into a car show. I go to all the major car shows and all of them charge spectators more than we’re charging here to get in, it’s very reasonable. And with the expense of putting on this show, without spectators paying, this show would cease to exist,” Rodgers said.

“I think you should just look at how much fun everyone is having out here and we would love to have you,” Leaventon added.

The Run to the Sun Car and Truck Show will continue Saturday at the old Myrtle Square Mall, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

