FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings strong storms this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will bring scattered storms this afternoon and cooler temperatures for the second half of the weekend.

A pleasant start to kick off the weekend. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 60s in the Grand Strand and upper 50s inland this morning. Temperatures are going to warm this afternoon with highs reaching mid 70s along the Grand Strand and near 80 degrees inland. We’ll see plenty of sunshine early in the day, however, that’s going to change this afternoon. A cold front will bring a line of scattered storms this afternoon.

TIMING:

West of I-95; we’re expecting showers to start around noon and ending around 4pm. As temperatures begin to warm up, this will increase the threat for thunderstorms East of I-95. Rain will start East of I-95 from 2pm to 6pm. Storms will roll in the Grand Strand around 5pm through 9pm. Storms will wrap up by 9pm, but a few light sprinkles will lingering throughout the night.

Cold front brings a line of storms across the Pee Dee (WMBF)

SEVERE THREAT:

With temperatures reaching in the mid 70s, this will create instability in the atmosphere. That instability acts like storm fuel for the storm to intensify. The Storm Prediction Center issued a level 2 risk for severe weather. Some isolated storm cells may produce small hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds. Once the cold front passes through your area, the severe weather threat is over.

A cold front will bring a broken line of storms this evening (WMBF)

THE REST OF THE WEEK

Thanks to that cold front, our temperatures are going to drop back into the 60s across the Pee Dee. We’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies, but clouds will be gradually clearing out throughout the day. The rain threat remain lows for the next couple of day. The next best chance for rain will be on Wednesday. The bigger story after today, is the return of warmer area. Temperatures will be back in the 70s early next week.

