Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Video released of container crushing Charleston police cruiser before going over Wando Bridge

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has released dramatic video of a container crushing a police cruiser before going over the Wando Bridge.

It happened last Saturday as high winds were sweeping throughout the Lowcountry. Authorities say no one was injured in the incident.

Charleston police reported that a truck was passing an officer who was in his police cruiser while responding to a disabled vehicle on the Wando Bridge.

The container flew off the truck and landed on the cruiser, then slid off the cruiser and fell into the Wando River, according to police.

This past Tuesday, emergency crews recovered the empty container which can be seen below.

A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck...
A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck and into the vehicle. Police say the container then fell from the bridge into the Wando River(Charleston Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police were searching for 36-year-old Zachary Sawyers, of Myrtle Beach.
Man who reportedly led police on chase through Horry, Georgetown counties located
Residents in the Flag Patch community can rest a little easier knowing a string of drive-by...
‘I leapt for joy’: Residents react after HCPD arrests six accused in 40 drive-by shootings
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Meagan Jackson
Judge grants bond for woman charged in missing Horry County man’s death
Crews were called to the crash near Highway 17 Bypass and Azalea Lakes Boulevard at 12:40 p.m.,...
Lanes blocked on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach after vehicle goes into ditch