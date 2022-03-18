Submit a Tip
Suspect leads police on chase through Horry, Georgetown counties

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Police are searching for 36-year-old Zachary Sawyers, of Myrtle Beach, after he led a high-speed chase spanning several counties.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley, the chase started in Horry, entered Georgetown and returned to Horry before ending.

Zachary Sawyers was last seen driving a white work van with SC tag SJL-678.

HCPD says Sawyers is a risk to himself.

He has also shown a disregard for the safety of others through increasingly erratic driving.

After HCPD received information indicating Sawyers was a risk to himself, HCPD did pursue him; however, that vehicle pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.

Anyone who sees Sawyers or his vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

