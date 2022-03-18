SOS Care Charity Golf Event helps fund Oak Tree Farm

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (RELEASE) -The SOS Care charity golf event returns! This much-loved golf tournament will again be held at The Reserve Club in Pawleys Island on Monday 3/21/22 and we hope to host a full field of generous golfers once again! Registration begins at 11 am, with a 12:00 noon shotgun start. This is the link to register online: https://soscaresc.networkforgood.com/events/39037-sos-care-s-annual-golf-event

This event benefits Oak Tree Farm, an affordable housing community in Conway for adults with autism or other intellectual disabilities that would like to live on their own and become independent. We are about to begin Phase II of this project which includes an apartment complex and will welcome another 48 residents this year!

