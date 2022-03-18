Ripley’s Aquarium will celebrate 25 years of being in the Grand Strand this year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Ripley’s Aquarium offers great exhibits for the community to check out.

They have penguins, sharks, planet jellies and so much more! There is truly something for everyone when visiting Ripley’s.

Come along with us to check out different exhibits.

Learn more at https://www.ripleyaquariums.com/myrtlebeach/

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.