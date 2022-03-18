Reports: Panthers no longer considered in trade for Deshaun Watson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will reportedly not be heading back to the Carolinas, according to multiple reports.

The Carolina Panthers were informed Thursday night that they were out of the running for the current Houston Texans’ signal-caller. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter as well as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Carolina had been looking into trading for Watson dating back to last year - as he faced more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Last week, a grand jury declined to indict him on criminal charges - but he still faces civil cases connected to the accusations.

Watson had asked to be traded from the Texans prior to the allegations coming out last March, but the team initially denied his request. He did not play in the 2021 season.

Trade talks between the Texans and multiple teams resumed this week after it was ruled he wouldn’t face criminal charges.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he would have to void it in order to be traded.

Per reports, the two teams remaining in the running are the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints - both division rivals of the Panthers. A decision is expected in the coming days.

The Cleveland Browns were also taken out of consideration earlier in the day Thursday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.