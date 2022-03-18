Submit a Tip
Police: Myrtle Beach man charged with attempted murder after choking woman, slamming her into wall

Bobby Joe Martin
Bobby Joe Martin(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly choked a woman and slammed her into a wall.

Police identified the suspect as 62-year-old Bobby Joe Martin.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim was admitted to the intensive care unit last October due to her injuries, leading police to open an investigation.

The victim was reportedly in critical condition for several weeks before being discharged to a rehabilitation hospital.

Police said the victim was finally able to be interviewed about the alleged incident with Martin on Tuesday.

The arrest warrant stated that Martin “picked her up by the throat choking her, and slammed her into the wall causing her to be unconscious.”

According to the arrest warrant, the victim’s injuries were severe and could have resulted in her death.

Martin was arrested by Myrtle Beach police on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder.

He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

