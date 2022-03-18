Myrtle Beach police looks to grow ranks at recruitment expo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking to grow its ranks this weekend.

The agency is hosting a recruitment expo on Saturday at its headquarters from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest said those who participate will have a chance to apply for open positions and get any questions answered. They’ll also have the opportunity to run the department’s physical agility test course.

“So, you have to have two minutes and six seconds on this course, and it could be very difficult for those who haven’t done it before. That’s why we have it open. We are hoping to take all the stress and the anxiety out of this process and make it easy,” he said.

Vest added that there have been 48 vacancies at the MBPD since last year.

In an effort to grow the department, the agency is also adding new positions such as bicycle and traffic officers. Vest said the MBPD added 10 new positions in last year’s budget.

“We had great success so far,” he said. “We got some new condition officers. We had great candidates right now. Hopefully, the next class will be coming out of this group that will be coming in.”

Vest hopes the expo will get newcomers to join their team in time for the summer.

“Ask questions about the course about the background process. A lot of times face to face interaction is a whole lot easier. That’s what we are here for. We don’t want this to be intimidating. We want you to come out. Learn about it firsthand and give the course a shot,” said Vest.

Vest hopes the expo will get newcomers to join their team in time for the summer.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.