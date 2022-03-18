Lamar hires Josh Pierce as new football coach

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - A familiar face will now lead the Lamar Silver Foxes on the gridiron.

The Darlington County School District announced Friday that Josh Pierce was named the team’s new head coach. He takes over for Chad Wilkes, who resigned from the program in January after three seasons.

Pierce has spent the past three seasons as the Silver Foxes’ defensive coordinator and has also been the team’s strength and conditioning coordinator.

The district said he has 12 years of coaching experience, which has included stops at North Myrtle Beach, Marlboro County and Dillon.

Pierce was also named Lamar High School’s Teacher of the Year for the 2019-20 school year.

He’ll be formally introduced at a press conference on Tuesday.

