Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lamar hires Josh Pierce as new football coach

Josh Pierce
Josh Pierce(Darlington County School District)
By Michael Owens
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - A familiar face will now lead the Lamar Silver Foxes on the gridiron.

The Darlington County School District announced Friday that Josh Pierce was named the team’s new head coach. He takes over for Chad Wilkes, who resigned from the program in January after three seasons.

Pierce has spent the past three seasons as the Silver Foxes’ defensive coordinator and has also been the team’s strength and conditioning coordinator.

The district said he has 12 years of coaching experience, which has included stops at North Myrtle Beach, Marlboro County and Dillon.

Pierce was also named Lamar High School’s Teacher of the Year for the 2019-20 school year.

He’ll be formally introduced at a press conference on Tuesday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents in the Flag Patch community can rest a little easier knowing a string of drive-by...
‘I leapt for joy’: Residents react after HCPD arrests six accused in 40 drive-by shootings
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Meagan Jackson
Judge grants bond for woman charged in missing Horry County man’s death
Crews were called to the crash near Highway 17 Bypass and Azalea Lakes Boulevard at 12:40 p.m.,...
Lanes blocked on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach after vehicle goes into ditch
A crash is slowing traffic Thursday morning in the Carolina Forest community.
Crash blocks lanes on Carolina Forest Boulevard

Latest News

.
Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium to host 2,500 athletes over the next few weeks
The Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium has been around since the 1960s.  The stadium is home to Myrtle...
Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium to host 2,500 athletes over the next few weeks
Athletic training room at Myrtle Beach High School
National Athletic Training Month shines light on hard work, skills needed to help protect local students
Recognizing our local athletic trainers during National Athletic Training Month
Recognizing our local athletic trainers during National Athletic Training Month