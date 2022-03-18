Submit a Tip
Georgia suspends fuel tax amid high gasoline prices

Gas prices have gone up almost 31 cents in the last month in North Carolina.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Friday signed House Bill 304 to temporarily suspend the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales.

The law is now in effect and will remain in place through May 31.

Only Thursday, the bill proposed by Kemp won approval in the Georgia state Senate.

With gas prices at record highs, Kemp has said suspending the tax is one way to give Georgia drivers a break.

Georgia’s gas tax is 29 cents a gallon for gasoline. For diesel, the state tax is almost 33 cents a gallon.

State representatives in the Georgia House approved the measure last week and it went through the Senate this week.

At the federal level, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is working on legislation to cut federal gas taxes for much longer.

Georgia’s move should push fuel prices in the Peach State below what they are just across the Savannah River in South Carolina.

But prospects are dim for South Carolina to suspend its fuel tax, with Gov. Henry McMaster opposing such a move.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says it’s working to make up for over 30 years of neglect to infrastructure.

McMaster says suspending the tax would do more harm than good.

“Detrimental to the progress we’re making now in repairing, widening, and fixing those roads,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

