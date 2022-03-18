Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Georgetown adds tethering to their animal cruelty ordinance

If an owner is found not following the ordinance, they’ll be given a warning the first...
If an owner is found not following the ordinance, they’ll be given a warning the first occurrence and then fined.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown City Council passed the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would make tying up an animal with a rope or chain outside unlawful.

Sallie Parker, a Georgetown citizen, wrote a petition and got signatures from the community in support of her proposal. She says over the 16 years she has been in Georgetown, the issue has gotten worse.

“I would see them tethered for two years at a time,” Parker said. “I kept going back to see if they were still there, and they were, and that really bothered me. I would go to the humane society, and they would say there’s nothing they could do.”

Georgetown Mayor Carol Jayroe says the city always had an ordinance against animal cruelty. When Parker presented the council with her proposal, they were quick to support her.

If an owner is found not following the ordinance, they’ll be given a warning the first occurrence and then fined.

Parker hopes this ordinance will get dogs off the chain and will keep them together with their owners.

Jayroe says she’s confident the council will pass the second reading next month.

The additions to the ordinance are stated below:

  • Tethering: It shall be unlawful for a responsible party to tether an animal outdoors, except under the following conditions:
  • 1. The animal must be over the age of six months;
  • 2. The animal is not sick or injured;
  • 3. The animal is in reasonable sight of the responsible party;
  • 4. The animal is not tethered at night, and is not tethered for more
  • 5. The animal is tethered so as to prevent injury, strangulation, or entanglement, and no tether used for an animal may be a metal chain with links greater than 4.0mm thick, and not more than 72 inches in total length, the use of choker-chain collars to tether any animal is prohibited;
  • 6. The animal is not outside during dangerous weather conditions, extreme heat, or temperatures below 36 degrees Fahrenheit;
  • 7. The animal has access to food, water, and shelter which includes a roof structure;
  • 8. The animal is not tethered where any object may interfere or impede free movement of the tether;
  • 9. The animal is not tethered on any property with an unoccupied dwelling to include, but not limited to abandoned or condemned buildings.
  • 10. Any pulley, running line or trolley system to which the tether is attached shall be no less than fifteen feet in length and no more than seven feet above ground.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police were searching for 36-year-old Zachary Sawyers, of Myrtle Beach.
Man who reportedly led police on chase through Horry, Georgetown counties located
Residents in the Flag Patch community can rest a little easier knowing a string of drive-by...
‘I leapt for joy’: Residents react after HCPD arrests six accused in 40 drive-by shootings
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Meagan Jackson
Judge grants bond for woman charged in missing Horry County man’s death
Crews were called to the crash near Highway 17 Bypass and Azalea Lakes Boulevard at 12:40 p.m.,...
Lanes blocked on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach after vehicle goes into ditch

Latest News

Exclusive one on one with outgoing Chief Judge of Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: Run to the Sun car show
Firing squad now execution option in South Carolina
The Charleston Police Department has released dramatic video of a container crushing a police...
Video released of container crushing Charleston police cruiser before going over Wando Bridge