Florence School District 3 drops mask mandate

Florence School District 3 leaders voted to end the district’s mask mandate Thursday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence School District 3 leaders voted to end the district’s mask mandate Thursday.

Masks will no longer be required for students, staff, and others inside district facilities. The mask mandate was implemented last September to curb the spread of COVID-19.

But officials say students and staff riding on buses will still need to mask up, as the masking requirement on buses is mandated from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

FSD3 will also stop daily temperature checks unless someone is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. In addition, employees will no longer have to complete a daily online health survey.

The district will continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions and will have masks available for anyone who prefers to wear one.

