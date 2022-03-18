Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence County man wanted for grand larceny, deputies say

Phillip Andrew Parrott
Phillip Andrew Parrott(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a Pee Dee man wanted for grand larceny.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says it’s asking for the public’s help to find 39-year-old Phillip Andrew Parrott, Jr., of Lake City.

Deputies said Parrott is wanted in connection to a theft of lumber and tools earlier this month. He’s described as being nearly six feet tall and weighs around 195 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 665-2121, ext 317 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic graphic
Man who reportedly led police on chase through Horry, Georgetown counties located
Residents in the Flag Patch community can rest a little easier knowing a string of drive-by...
‘I leapt for joy’: Residents react after HCPD arrests six accused in 40 drive-by shootings
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Meagan Jackson
Judge grants bond for woman charged in missing Horry County man’s death
Crews were called to the crash near Highway 17 Bypass and Azalea Lakes Boulevard at 12:40 p.m.,...
Lanes blocked on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach after vehicle goes into ditch

Latest News

Man who reportedly led police on chase through Horry, Georgetown counties located
Man who reportedly led police on chase through Horry, Georgetown counties located
WMBF News at 6
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach police looks to grow ranks at recruitment expo
generic graphic
Man who reportedly led police on chase through Horry, Georgetown counties located
.
Stolen van leads police on multi-county chase