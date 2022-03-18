Florence County man wanted for grand larceny, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for a Pee Dee man wanted for grand larceny.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says it’s asking for the public’s help to find 39-year-old Phillip Andrew Parrott, Jr., of Lake City.

Deputies said Parrott is wanted in connection to a theft of lumber and tools earlier this month. He’s described as being nearly six feet tall and weighs around 195 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 665-2121, ext 317 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

