FIRST ALERT: Two rounds of storms possible this weekend

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More active weather is set to return as we move into the weekend.

TONIGHT

We’re watching for a quick round of downpours and isolated storms to move through late tonight. This is a weakening system, so no severe weather is expected. The best chance of rain arrives after sunset, wrapping up shortly after midnight.

SATURDAY

Saturday will feature more Spring-like warmth but another chance of strong storms. Widespread storms are not expected, but the one or two storms that do develop could be on the stronger side. Damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning would be the main concerns through Saturday evening.

One or two strong storms are possible Saturday afternoon
One or two strong storms are possible Saturday afternoon(WMBF)

SUNDAY

As the cold front clears, we’ll bring back full sunshine for Sunday. Temperatures turn a bit cooler to end the weekend as afternoon highs hold in the upper 60s.

Sunny but cooler weather returns Sunday
Sunny but cooler weather returns Sunday(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

